Shields and Brooks on Republicans’ latest election challenge

Judy Woodruff:

And now to the analysis of Shields and Brooks. That's syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks.

Hello to both of you.

So, let's begin with the news this evening, the Supreme Court saying that they do not have standing to take this case filed by the state of Texas challenging, David, the election results in four states that voted for Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

This is a case, gotten a lot of attention — or the suit, I should say — because there were 17 states, many states' attorneys general signed on, two-thirds of the Republican members of the House.

But now the Supreme Court has thrown it out, with dissent, we should say, by Justices Alito and Thomas.

But, David, what does this say about the state of our politics right now with regard to this election result?