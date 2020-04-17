Shields and Brooks on Trump vs. states on COVID-19

David Brooks:

Well, the tweets themselves were just madness.

Fortunately, they don't always — the — what the president tweets doesn't always have anything to do with what the president or what the — at least the administration is doing. They seem to be two separate entities.

But the tweets were undermining trust. They were a blatant attempt to shift blame, if there is blame, in the months ahead for the economic pain onto the governor — onto the Democratic governors, and not onto himself.

So they were acts of selfish cynicism.

I have to say, as I watch this whole thing unfold, to me, it's a gigantic stress test of our social solidarity. Can we hang together as a people and do what we need to do for each other? And that includes the companies and the employers and also just all of us. Can we behave properly?

And the president has been an obvious negative force in dividing us with tweets like that. But I have to say, so far, I do think we're hanging together. I do think social trust and social solidarity is reasonably high.

Mark cited the statistics that three-quarters of Americans think we have got to fight the disease before we worry about the economy. And that's a bipartisan support, by and large. People do worry about lifting the quarantine too soon, not too late.

And so there's been a reasonable amount of social cohesion. And there's been a rising up of drug companies. I talked to people in the health care industries. Drug companies that never cooperate are cooperating to get some sort of treatments or vaccines.

They're getting the vaccines to the tests at remarkable speed. The number of random drug trials has been exponentially growing. So I don't know if leadership is coming from the country, but I do think leadership is coming from the various sectors of our society, which may save us.