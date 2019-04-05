Shields and Brooks on Trump’s border threats, Barr’s handling of Mueller report

David Brooks:

Well, I give him a little credit.

He has been saying there's a crisis on the border for the past six months and eight months. And he's right. And I think some of us have downplayed that. But it's clear Jeh Johnson, who was in the Obama administration, is saying there's a crisis. There's 4,000 people getting detained every day. There's a backlog of a million cases.

All of our facilities are completely overrun. And so there is clearly a crisis at the border. The problem with Donald Trump, A, there is no policy process. When he announces a policy, there's nothing behind it. It's just words coming out of his mouth.

But, B, the idea the wall is the appropriate answer to what is happening on the border is completely ridiculous. These are asylum seekers. A wall does nothing. It's completely irrelevant to the situation.

And I go back to what the gentleman in the piece said. The problem is in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, and those countries that have become lawless. And El Salvador's the most dangerous, peaceful — peacetime nation in the world right now; 95 percent of the crimes are not being solved, not being prosecuted, hundreds of millions of dollars in extortion.

You have got families living in the middle of all these killings. What are they expected to do? And so as long as you have got that situation, we're going to have this crisis at the border, because we're all one continent or one people — maybe two continents — but we're all one people.

And so the idea is that you have got to fix it at the root. And there's no easy way to do that. But there's no other answer.