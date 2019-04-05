Barr not a ‘fair broker’ on Mueller report, Nadler says

Judy Woodruff:

It has been two weeks since special counsel Robert Mueller concluded his investigation into President Trump's 2016 campaign and Russian interference.

Only Attorney General William Barr's brief summary of the nearly 400-page report has been released publicly. Mr. Barr says he intends to release a redacted version sometime this month.

But that would change if the House Judiciary Committee got its way. Democrats on the committee voted this week to authorize subpoenas for the full report.

The chairman of Judiciary Committee, Representative Jerry Nadler of New York, joins me now.

Chairman Nadler, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thank you for joining us.