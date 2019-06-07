Shields and Wehner on Trump’s tariff threat, Biden’s abortion rule reversal

Peter Wehner:

Yes.

In terms of politically, I mean, he had to get off this position. But what's so hard to understand is why he didn't see this. The circumstances hadn't changed from the beginning to the end of the week. This is a central dogma of abortion rights for the Democratic Party. I know that, and I'm not a Democrat. He obviously should have known that.

So I don't know what was going through his mind or his campaign's mind where they would state a position that they had to have known they would jettison soon. If you're going to jettison a position, it's better to do it sooner, rather than later.

So it didn't look good. And it was a self-inflicted wound. And you don't — and you don't want that, especially, as Mark was saying, because one of the sales pitches for the Biden people is that this is a guy who's a pro, he's a consummate pro.

I would say one other thing, which is, it also underscores the problem of having a 40-year record, because he had been supporting the Hyde Amendment for so long. And that's what I think probably explains it. He had this instinct to defend what he had for all these decades. And now he has to change.

In terms of the substance of it, I mean, I'm troubled, because I'm a person of pro-life convictions. In a very contentious issue, this is one of the rare areas where there was actually a compromise, which is to say, we're not going to have federal funding for abortion. We're not going to end abortion, but let's not have federal funding for it.

And now that's that's gone in the Democratic Party.