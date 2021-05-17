Should Native Americans control national parks? Examining an argument for reparations

David Treuer:

Well, that's the really great news, as — at least as far as my life is concerned, is that I don't have to have plans. I just have to have ideas.

As parks were being created, over 87 million acres of parkland were being set aside for Americans, Native Americans were being deprived of and we lost control of over 90 million acres.

So, I think it's high time that the United States did the right thing and returned land to Native tribes. And we would manage it on behalf of all Americans. This wouldn't be a place that sort of non-Native people would be excluded from. These parks would be open to everyone as before, but they would be managed, controlled and protected by us.

And I think it's safe to say that we are much better, we are much better at encouraging and making room for our neighbors than the federal government and the majority of Americans have been, at least vis-a-vis Native people, for the past few hundred years.

So, if this were to happen, if the parks were run by a consortium of all of the tribes of the United States and managed on behalf of all Americans, this would be good for Native people, of course, but it would also be good for American people and good for parks.