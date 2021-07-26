Biden says COVID long haulers will have access to disability protections

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says that people grappling with the long term effects of COVID-19 will have access to disability protections.

The president announced the initiative Monday at the White House as he marked the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act Monday, highlighting the progress made over the past three decades in advancing equity for people with disabilities, as well as the bipartisan spirit involved in getting the law passed.

“Many Americans who seemingly recover from the virus still face lingering challenges like breathing problems, brain fog, chronic pain and fatigue. These conditions can sometimes…rise to the level of a disability,” Biden said.

In light of this, he said he’s bringing federal agencies together to ensure that people who had the virus will know their rights and available resources as they navigate work, school and the medical system.

The president also signed a proclamation marking the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and reaffirming his commitment to it.