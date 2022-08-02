Singer Rhiannon Giddens becomes new artistic director of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silkroad Ensemble

Judy Woodruff:

This summer, Rhiannon Giddens has been on her first tour as artistic director of Silkroad.

The ensemble was founded in 1998 by famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who joined her on stage at the Tanglewood Music Center in Massachusetts this past week.

Jeffrey Brown spent a day with Giddens and the cross-cultural group recently to see how they aim to make a positive impact across borders and here at home through music.

It's part of our arts and culture series, Canvas.