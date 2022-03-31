Slapping incident at the Oscars sparks difficult but important conversations

Mark Anthony Neal:

When you think about some of the campaigns around Oscars so white, it is ironic that this moment brings upon at least a feeling of shame or some evidence of shame.

And I think that shame is legitimate, in terms of the way that some Black folks, Black Hollywood folks, but also nominal Black folks who were watching the television show.

My concern there is that we can't put too much energy into this notion that we can somehow not have shame on performance, right? You know, we're talking about a multimedia culture now, social media. There's so many aspects of what we would call the dirty laundry of Blackness that are out there.

I think what's more important in this moment is for us to own up to the pain that's occurring in this context, to kind of go from that standpoint to talk about ways in which we can be much more healthier.

And, of course, part of the challenge here is that, if there were more vibrant and diverse representations of Blackness that existed in Hollywood and that were given the kind of kudos that we saw the other night, then we wouldn't feel so unhinged when we have this kind of moment explode, right, because it's not exact — it's not as if we haven't seen these examples of Hollywood performances before, where folks do things in kind of off-script.

That kind of break decorum, right? Let's not pretend that this is the first time decorum has been broken at the Hollywood — at the Academy Awards.