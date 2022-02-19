Slave shipwreck spurs revitalization and hope in Alabama

Hari Sreenivasan:

Last weekend in Mobile, Alabama, there was a family reunion of sorts. Many of the people there were descendants of West Africans who were sold into slavery and forced to come to the U.S. on the very last slave ship in 1860.

We first brought you the story of the Clotilda three years ago, when the hunt was on to find its wreck.

In the first of a three-part series on confronting the legacy of slavery and racism in Alabama, Special Correspondent Megan Thompson traveled to Mobile to follow up on that search, and those working to revive the story of Clotilda's survivors — and the long-neglected community they founded.