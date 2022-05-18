Soccer players on U.S. men’s and women’s national teams get pay equity for the first time

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced a historic deal Wednesday to ensure equal pay between the men's and women's players. U.S. soccer became the first national team to equalize pay and bonuses in the sport, including for World Cup play. Briana Scurry, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, 1999 World Cup champion and author of the forthcoming book, “My Greatest Save," joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

