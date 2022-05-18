Soccer players on U.S. men’s and women’s national teams get pay equity for the first time

Leave your feedback
The U.S. Soccer Federation announced a historic deal Wednesday to ensure equal pay between the men's and women's players. U.S. soccer became the first national team to equalize pay and bonuses in the sport, including for World Cup play. Briana Scurry, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, 1999 World Cup champion and author of the forthcoming book, “My Greatest Save," joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: