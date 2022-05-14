Premier League’s fight for the title comes down to the wire

Juliet Fuisz
Juliet Fuisz
Leave your feedback
It is another big weekend for soccer fans, everything from the Premier League title race to the upcoming Champions League final. Roger Bennett, a British American broadcaster, author and filmmaker, and co-host of the Men in Blazers podcast, joins Geoff Bennett to break down the latest.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: