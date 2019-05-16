News Wrap: Trump proposes partial overhaul for U.S. immigration

Judy Woodruff:

Democrats say they hope the marathon reading can keep attention on the report, as the White House balks at cooperating with congressional investigations.

The White House announced two new presidential pardons overnight. One went to Conrad Black, who wrote a flattering biography of Mr. Trump. He spent more than three years in prison for a fraud conviction. Patrick Nolan was also pardoned. He's a former Republican leader of the California State Assembly who served prison time over illegal campaign contributions. He now advocates for criminal justice reform.

New financial disclosure documents show revenues at the president's major properties held mostly steady last year. They rose slightly at his Washington, D.C., hotel, but fell slightly at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. The filing follows reports of falling profits at the president's Doral resort in Florida. Today's report doesn't address profits, only revenues.

The Trump administration today killed a grant of $930 billion for California's high-speed rail project. Federal officials said that the state has failed to make reasonable progress and has changed the original plan. Governor Gavin Newsom called the action illegal and said the state will fight in court to keep the money.

On Wall Street, stocks rallied again, as jitters about the trade standoff with China eased. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 214 points to close at 25682. The Nasdaq rose nearly 76 points, and the S&P 500 added 25.

Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from a Georgia hospital, after getting a hip replacement. The 94-year-old fell at home on Monday, and had surgery. A spokeswoman says he still plans to teach Sunday school this weekend. Former first lady Rosalynn Carter also went home after feeling faint and being hospitalized overnight. She is 91.

And word came late today that iconic architect I.M. Pei has died. He was born in China and moved to the U.S. in 1935. His legacy includes the Louvre Pyramid in Paris and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, plus the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, among many other landmarks. He also won the Pritzker Prize, the Nobel of architecture, and many other awards. I.M. Pei was 102 years old.

Still to come on the "NewsHour": one-on-one with Senator Elizabeth Warren about her campaign for president; we discuss the congressional stalemate over disaster aid with Florida Senator Rick Scott; how South Africa's inequality exacerbates its struggle to cope with prolonged drought; and much more.