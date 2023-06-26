Some retailers pull back Pride plans after conservative backlash

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Dorothy Hastings
Dorothy Hastings
Leave your feedback
June is Pride Month, a time when companies show their support for and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. But this year, right-wing backlash has forced some to rethink Pride. Boycotts, employee harassment and threats of violence prompted companies to pull back plans. William Brangham discussed this with Bob Witeck of Witeck Communications, a firm specializing in LGBTQ+ marketing.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.