Some retailers pull back Pride plans after conservative backlash

June is Pride Month, a time when companies show their support for and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. But this year, right-wing backlash has forced some to rethink Pride. Boycotts, employee harassment and threats of violence prompted companies to pull back plans. William Brangham discussed this with Bob Witeck of Witeck Communications, a firm specializing in LGBTQ+ marketing.

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

@WmBrangham
