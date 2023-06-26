Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Monday on the NewsHour, Russia tries to project a sense of order after a short-lived mutiny exposes instability and raises questions about Vladimir Putin's future. A dangerous heat wave plagues Texas as the worsening effects of climate change become clearer. Plus, we examine the first year of a high school African American studies program that's been praised by some and fiercely opposed by others.
