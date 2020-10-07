Some states are still deciding election rules. What should voters do?

John Yang:

Judy, most of these court disputes are over mail-in ballots, who gets them and how they get them, what voters have to do once they get them, and how and when do they return them to be counted?

For the most part, in general, Democrats are trying to make the more widely available and easier to use, and Republicans are trying to keep the rules as they are.

Tammy Patrick is a senior adviser for Democracy Fund, a nonpartisan foundation whose stated aim is to improve the democratic process.

Tammy Patrick, thanks so much for joining us.

I want to sort of walk through the process from voter registration to turning in your ballot and talk about what's being fought over in the courts over each of these steps and the significance of them.

Let me begin with voter registration.

In Arizona, which you know well — you were an election official in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix — the judge just on Monday extended the voter registration deadline from Monday by about three weeks.

And early voting actually began today. What's the significance of that fight over when voting registration ended?