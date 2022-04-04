South Carolina Gamecocks emerge as powerhouse in women’s college basketball

South Carolina Gamecocks took home the women's college basketball championship title Sunday, defeating the University of Connecticut in a game they largely controlled from beginning to end. Rachel Bachman, a senior sports reporter for The Wall Street Journal, joins Amna Nawaz to discuss the champions, their coach and the state of the women's game.

