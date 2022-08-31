South Carolina lawmaker explains why he supported abortion bill after initial opposition

State Rep. Neal Collins:

Thank you, Lisa.

And that last little bit is probably where the national narrative is incorrect about regret. If we watched longer than that one minute, it was a two-hour committee, and, in that process, Democrats were being cut off.

My point was what we do in that committee matters, that people should have the right to speak. So, what I truly was saying is, this is an important matter. Everybody should have their chance to represent their constituents.

If I do have a regret as far as a six-week ban, what I regret is that we weren't even more specific. I believe a six-week ban that we passed should and would have protected this 19-year-old that I mentioned. But, as an attorney — I'm an attorney — I understand that the hospitals in that first week or two wanted to be extremely careful and conservative with how they read the language, which was a good thing, because it led to how we improved this bill.

We specifically listed 12 to 14 different situations where the life of the mother would be protected. So, hopefully — and this was, I hope, made clear — hopefully, nothing like that would happen in South Carolina moving forward.