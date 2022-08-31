Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Wednesday on the NewsHour, the Department of Justice alleges documents were removed by former President Trump in an attempt to obstruct the federal probe into his mishandling of classified material, South Carolina becomes the latest state to move toward a ban on abortions and a historic drought followed by massive flooding threatens crops for vulnerable farming communities in East Africa.
