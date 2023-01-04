South Korea concerned about U.S. protection as North increases missile tests

Nick Schifrin:

At the stroke of midnight, North Koreans ushered in 2023 by launching a massive show of pyrotechnics.

And they celebrated leader Kim Jong-un, who spent 2022 launching his own fireworks. In propaganda videos, North Korea recently displayed what it calls the world's largest mobile intercontinental ballistic missile. For Kim, 2022 was a year of swagger in the face of sanctions, as announced by Korean state TV, more missile tests than any time in history, missiles designed to be more difficult to intercept and detect, to better threaten South Korea and Japan, and to be multigenerational.

That's Kim's daughter and a missile designed to hit the East Coast of the United States. And Kim has taken steps to lower the threshold for nuclear use. And after South Korean threats, he specified when he might launch preemptive strikes. South Korea and the U.S. have responded with military shows of force. And the U.S. has reiterated its vow to protect South Korea with U.S. nuclear weapons known as the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

But South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol suggests he wants more.