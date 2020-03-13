South Korea proves pandemic response requires more than money

Bruce Harrison:

Most Korean cases have been limited to the country's southeast, but recent cluster infections in Seoul may test the Korean model for success.

This testing center was set up specifically for residents and employees of this building, where there's been a large outbreak of COVID-19. And as you can see behind me, a gentleman has just sat down. He's beginning the testing procedure.

The outbreak here has really concerned this community. A lot of small businesses, restaurants and cafes have closed down temporarily. And perhaps more concerning is that right along this area runs one of Seoul's most busy metro lines.

Typically, hundreds of thousands of people transfer at Sindorim station every day. There's now just a trickle during rush hour, now that there's been an outbreak up the road.

One area in this neighborhood where foot traffic hasn't slowed is outside of pharmacies. The government has limited customers to just two masks a week to make sure health care workers get what they need first.

Still, there's no panic here, as people in this community come together to cope.