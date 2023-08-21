Southern California begins cleaning up after 1st tropical storm in 8 decades

Geoff Bennett:

Adding to the anxiety, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake rattled an area north of Los Angeles Sunday.

But it was not linked to Tropical Storm Hilary. As the storm now barrels north, some 17 million people are under flood and high wind advisories, watches, and warnings.

As the sun rose over Southern California today, residents woke up to an extremely rare sight, floodwaters rushing through their desert paradise. Over the weekend, Hilary became the first tropical storm to make landfall in the southern part of the state in more than 80 years, dumping half-a-season's worth of rain in the worst-hit areas.

Scientists say that extreme weather events like this are exacerbated and occurring more frequently due in part to climate change.