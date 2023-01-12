Special counsel appointed to investigate documents found at Biden’s home and former office

Laura Barrón-López:

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur.

He is a former U.S. attorney from Maryland. And he was appointed by former President Trump in 2017. Garland said today that Hur has supervised a number of DOJ matters relating to national security, public corruption and other high-profile issues.

One key thing here is that I spoke to a former DOJ official, and that person, as well as other experts, have said that this could very well be a faster investigation, even though there are still elements that we don't know, but that because of the fact that it appears more straightforward, given the timeline of how the Biden team and his lawyers returned the documents.

The one other thing is the — that is going to potentially happen, which has not been announced yet, is the damage assessment from the director of national intelligence, which is a common thing that happens in cases when classified documents are found where they're not supposed to be found.