Thursday on the NewsHour, inflation slows but rising prices force many Americans to go further into credit card debt. The Justice Department appoints a special counsel to investigate potentially classified documents found at President Biden's home and former office. Plus, Iranians protesting the government's oppressive regime refuse to back down despite the threat of arrest and execution.
