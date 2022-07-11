Sri Lankan protesters occupy presidential palace

Peter Smith:

The writing is now on the wall for the Sri Lankan regime. The black flag of the protesters now flies here. The new occupants experience the luxury of a presidential bed. And there have been queues to take a dip in the president's pool.

The fact we, along with these people, can walk around the palace at our leisure tells us power in Sri Lanka no longer lies in the hands of the president, but it's not yet in the hands of the people, because the military still surrounds this place. Heavily armed guards are still overseeing this delicate revolution.

Police have already fired tear gas on protesters. The guns haven't gone away, but people here tell me they are simply no longer scared. With no gas for stoves, people in Sri Lanka now buy wood to cook in the streets. Community kitchens feed those without fuel and food.

Disala Rodrigo has been camped outside this palace since in April. Now she's inside the president's old gym.