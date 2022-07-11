July 11, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, families of mass shooting victims join President Biden to recognize the significance of a new gun law and demand that more be done. We look at calls to release more images of gun violence. Then, high housing costs spur more baby boomers to find roommates. Plus, thousands of leaked documents show how ride-sharing company Uber skirted laws and regulations as it expanded.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: