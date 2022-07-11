Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Monday on the NewsHour, families of mass shooting victims join President Biden to recognize the significance of a new gun law and demand that more be done. We look at calls to release more images of gun violence. Then, high housing costs spur more baby boomers to find roommates. Plus, thousands of leaked documents show how ride-sharing company Uber skirted laws and regulations as it expanded.
