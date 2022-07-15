Sri Lanka’s future remains tenuous as the president resigns amid widespread protests

William Brangham:

The nation of Sri Lanka has slipped into chaos, after months of protests reached a tipping point this week, when protesters took over government buildings and forced the president to resign.

The South Asian island nation of 22 million people is facing one of the worst economic crises since it gained independence in 1948. The prime minister has been sworn in as the acting president, and a new interim government will be elected by Parliament.

But, for ordinary Sri Lankans, the struggle continues.

Stephanie Sy reports.