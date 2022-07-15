July 15, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, Sen. Joe Manchin imperils the White House agenda by refusing to support action on climate change. Then, President Biden travels to Saudi Arabia and holds a controversial meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on Manchin's decision, the Jan. 6 hearings and the widening divide on abortion rights in America.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: