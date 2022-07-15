Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Friday on the NewsHour, Sen. Joe Manchin imperils the White House agenda by refusing to support action on climate change. Then, President Biden travels to Saudi Arabia and holds a controversial meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on Manchin's decision, the Jan. 6 hearings and the widening divide on abortion rights in America.
