Stalked by death: How rising food insecurity is killing war-torn Yemen’s children

Jane Ferguson:

Barely conscious, Muraud Okab (ph) silently fights to live beyond his 13 years. He had intestinal surgery in this Yemeni hospital three months ago. His recovery has been painful and worryingly slow.

The surgery left him unable to eat normal food. His father, Muhammad Ali (ph), can rarely find the specialized nutrition he needs. And even if he could, he can't afford it.

So, he is showing me the bill for the surgery for his son. It's about $3,000. They have given a reduction down to make it more like $2,500. He doesn't have the money.

Muhammad Ali was a carpenter before the war started six years ago and hasn't had a day of work since then.

"Every four days, I pay this one," he tells us. "Every day for the treatment, I pay this one."

This is just bill after bill after bill here.

The "NewsHour" first reported on Muraud's condition back in March. Following up with his father in person, it is clear he is not improving.

When Muraud got sick he drove to Yemen's capital, Sanaa, with him in his car, before selling it to try pay for the surgery, the only thing of any monetary value he owned gladly sold to save the most priceless thing in his life. But it wasn't enough. He's now deep in debt and with other children waiting for him back home.

Sabeen Hospital hosts Sanaa's largest children's ward. It used to give free treatment to malnourished and sick children, the final hope for poor families. But in the last six months, funding from aid agencies like UNICEF has slowed to a trickle, and the hospital simply cannot afford to operate for free anymore.

Nishwa Mahfout is a final year medical student, working here without salary and fighting to save a generation of babies. She watches parents walk out of here with sick and dying children every day.

When you see a child leave this ward, how much faith do you have that they are going to survive long term?