Inside Yemen

Behind the scenes of ‘the forgotten war.’

Dec 18

6:52
Critical Yemeni port city clings to fragile truce

Houthi rebels control the critical Yemeni port of Hodeidah, but they are now encircled by fighters loyal to the country’s internationally recognized government. In the ravaged city, fighting between the two sides continued up until a UN-brokered cease-fire took effect…

Dec 14

Demonstrators protest against the Houthis's involvement in country policy in Al Hudaydah, a city in western Yemen. Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Who are Yemen’s Houthis?

Yemen is in the midst of an escalating conflict between two religious factions: the country’s Sunni Muslims and its Houthis.

By Myriam Renaud, University of Chicago

May 19

9:54
How food became a weapon of war in Yemen

Three years into its civil war, Yemen has become the site of the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. A proxy war between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and a Saudi Arabia-led coalition has led to starvation and blocked supplies to the…

By Marcia Biggs

