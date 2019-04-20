Inside Yemen

Houthi rebels control the critical Yemeni port of Hodeidah, but they are now encircled by fighters loyal to the country’s internationally recognized government. In the ravaged city, fighting between the two sides continued up until a UN-brokered cease-fire took effect…
Yemen is in the midst of an escalating conflict between two religious factions: the country’s Sunni Muslims and its Houthis.
By Myriam Renaud, University of Chicago
Three years into its civil war, Yemen has become the site of the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. A proxy war between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and a Saudi Arabia-led coalition has led to starvation and blocked supplies to the…
By Marcia Biggs
In Yemen, some of the most vulnerable victims are the 2 million children on the brink of starvation, or those who lost limbs during the fighting. In Aden, many children have been fit with prosthetic limbs, but with rudimentary materials…
By Marcia Biggs
By Marcia Biggs
With its infrastructure broken, the constant threat of starvation and a failed state, Yemen is on the brink of collapse. Less than half of its health facilities are functional amid a health crisis that has seen epidemics of preventable and…
By Marcia Biggs
It's being called the forgotten war. With access for journalists limited and dangerous, Yemen, home to the world's worst humanitarian crisis, goes largely ignored. Special correspondent Marcia Biggs was able to enter the country to learn how its people are…
Support Provided By: Learn more
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Trending Now
-
Read Apr 08 What you need to know about a popular weed killer’s alleged link to cancer
-
Read Apr 06 Paul Rudd and the science behind youthful skin
-
Read Apr 08 WATCH: Barr testifies about the Mueller report before House committee
-
Read Feb 15 What does Pete Buttigieg believe? Where the candidate stands on 7 issues
-
Read Nov 27 AP fact check: Obama didn’t have a family separation policy