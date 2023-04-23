‘Stand your ground’ laws under scrutiny again after recent spate of shootings

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In the space of one week in April, four young, unarmed Americans were shot over simple, everyday mistakes: pulling into the wrong driveway, ringing the wrong doorbell, getting into the wrong car. These cases have reignited the debate over self-defense and what justifies the use of deadly force. Robert Spitzer, professor emeritus of political science at SUNY Cortland, joins John Yang to discuss.
