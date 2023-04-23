‘Stand your ground’ laws under scrutiny again after recent spate of shootings

In the space of one week in April, four young, unarmed Americans were shot over simple, everyday mistakes: pulling into the wrong driveway, ringing the wrong doorbell, getting into the wrong car. These cases have reignited the debate over self-defense and what justifies the use of deadly force. Robert Spitzer, professor emeritus of political science at SUNY Cortland, joins John Yang to discuss.

