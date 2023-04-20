Starship test flight ends with explosion, Musk says SpaceX ‘learned a lot’ for next launch

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Thursday, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched the first test flight of Starship, its 400-foot rocket meant to one day send people to the moon, and eventually, Mars. The most powerful rocket ever built blasted off from its launch base in Texas but exploded roughly four minutes into its flight. Musk says the next launch attempt will be in a few months. Science Correspondent Miles O’Brien reports.
Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
