WATCH LIVE: Artemis II astronauts announced by NASA, Canadian Space Agency

The future crew of the Artemis II lunar mission will be announced by NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) on Monday, April 3. Artemis II will be the first crewed flight of NASA’s Artemis program. It will consist of three NASA astronauts and one CSA astronaut, according to NASA.

The crew of four astronauts will travel around the moon and back aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft over the course of about 10 days. Artemis II will be a key test of Orion’s ability to support human life and work in deep space, according to the agency.

Artemis I, which involved sending a crewless Orion into lunar orbit and retrieving it from the Pacific Ocean after a successful return trip, wrapped up in Dec. 2022. NASA intends to launch crewed Artemis missions that will actually land on the lunar surface as early as 2024 or 2025. Humans last set foot on the moon during NASA’s 1972 Apollo 17 mission.