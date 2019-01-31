State battles over abortion policy anticipate a post-Roe world

Lisa Desjardins:

National conservatives focused on his last two sentences about resuscitation, and reaction was swift.

Senator Marco Rubio equated it to openly supporting legal infanticide.

All this underscores abortion battles pushed by both parties in dozens of states, including New York, which just passed a law to ease abortion restrictions, including in the third trimester.

Today, Governor Northam said he regretted that his comments had been — quote — "mischaracterized."

To pick up the conversation from there, I'm joined via Skype by Mary Ziegler. She's a law professor at Florida State University and the author of several books on abortion politics, including "After Roe: The Lost History of the Abortion Debate."

So, Mary, let's start with this moment right now and what we're seeing in those two states, Democrat-led efforts to broaden out the category, the health of the woman who could be allowed for a third trimester abortion.

Can you help us understand, how many abortions could that effect, in theory, and what are these lawmakers trying to do?