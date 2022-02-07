Pharmacists struggle to keep up with the spike in the demand for their services

Judy Woodruff:

Pharmacists and pharmacy workers have gotten far less attention than other health care workers during this pandemic.

But the stress and the pressure they face has been intense. Just weeks ago, as Omicron was surging and many staff were getting sick, major pharmacy chains and independent stores had to reduce their hours, even close down at times. While that immediate situation has improved, staffing shortages and working conditions have been a problem throughout the pandemic.

Moreover, pharmacy technicians earn very little.

Here is some of what we heard from pharmacists themselves.