States roll back mask mandates in schools despite opposition

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, to be clear, the CDC and groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics continue to recommend masking in schools to reduce the spread of COVID. And they say the evidence is clear.

But several states have now either rolled back their mandates or are considering doing so. And a number of doctors have published opinion pieces arguing that masks are difficult for children to use, detrimental to their well-being, and may not prevent infections, based on the data in other studies.

So far, it's a minority of doctors arguing this, but we're going to hear from one of them tonight who co-wrote a piece in USA Today.

Doctor Lucy McBride is an internist in Washington, D.C. She has written columns for USA Today, The Washington Post, "The Atlantic" and others. She joins me now.

Dr. McBride, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for being here.

In your latest piece, you cite the alarming mental health crisis we have seen among kids in America, the learning loss that we also know is very real, but those, as you note in your piece, are mostly related to school closures and lockdowns and remote learning.

On masking specifically, what is the evidence you have seen that shows masking in schools is harmful for kids?