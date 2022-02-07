Monday on the NewsHour, U.S., European and Russian leaders hold separate high-level talks in ongoing attempts to defuse tensions over Ukraine. Also, jury selection begins in the federal hate crimes trial of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, and pharmacists struggle to keep up with demand for COVID vaccines and other services amid widespread staffing shortages.
Segments From This Episode
U.S., Europe intensify diplomatic efforts to defuse Russian aggression toward Ukraine4 min
News Wrap: Tropical cyclone leaves 60,0000 people homeless in Madagascar5 min
As France and Russia meet over Ukraine, what are the prospects for easing tensions?6 min
Truckers, demonstrators paralyze Canada’s capital over COVID mandates4 min
States roll back mask mandates in schools despite opposition7 min
Pharmacists struggle to keep up with a spike in demand for their services6 min
Jury selection begins in federal hate crimes trial for murder of Ahmaud Arbery6 min
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Republicans censuring Cheney, Kinzinger10 min
How a Kansas town became one of the nation’s first majority-Black farming communities5 min