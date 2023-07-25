Steph Curry on his remarkable basketball career and new documentary ‘Underrated’

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Geoff Bennett
A new documentary gives insight into what turned NBA superstar Steph Curry into the generational game changer he is. With seemingly unlimited range, he has transformed how modern basketball is played. Geoff Bennett sat down with Curry and producer Ryan Coogler to discuss the film "Stephen Curry: Underrated" for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
