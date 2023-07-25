Steph Curry on his remarkable basketball career and new documentary ‘Underrated’

A new documentary gives insight into what turned NBA superstar Steph Curry into the generational game changer he is. With seemingly unlimited range, he has transformed how modern basketball is played. Geoff Bennett sat down with Curry and producer Ryan Coogler to discuss the film "Stephen Curry: Underrated" for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

