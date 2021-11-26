Stephen Sondheim, a giant in musical theater, dies at 91

Eric Schaeffer, Founding Artistic Director, Signature Theatre:

It was amazing.

I mean, I have to say, with Sondheim, one of the things I think people may think is, he was an amazing collaborator. He wanted to be in the room with you and have a conversation. He was not the one saying like: Look, I'm the smartest in the room.

No way was he like that at all. He was the most giving person at all of — in the room, which was fantastic.

And I think, also, as Ben alluded, I mean, he changed the face of musical theater that all of us looked up to. I mean, I saw — "Sweeney Todd" was the first musical I saw is when I was in high school on Broadway, and I literally came home, ran out, bought the album and just played it until the record warped in, literally looking at the lyrics and how smart and wonderful it was.

So that's the thing I think that people don't realize about him. He was a great friend and a great mentor. And he was also about giving people a chance, which was — because here was a kid from, myself, Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, this little small town in Amish country, that said, oh, I love your work. I want to do it.

And he totally embraced that. And I got to end up do over — direct over 30 of his musicals over the years, which has been amazing.