Still recovering from Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico braces for Tropical Storm Dorian

Judy Woodruff:

Puerto Rico is under hurricane watch late today, as Tropical Storm Dorian bears down on the island. Residents and government agencies are again bracing themselves for the blow, just under two years since Hurricane Maria ravaged the island, leaving much of its power grid, water systems, and other infrastructure in tatters.

For a look at how the island's government is preparing and its citizens are stocking up and hunkering down, we turn to Danica Coto of the Associated Press.

Danica, hello again to you. Thank you for joining us.

So, what is the very latest that the Hurricane Center is saying about this storm?