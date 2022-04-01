Strong jobs report shows the American economy gaining steam

Geoff Bennett:

Thanks, Judy.

The jobs numbers today were a bit of good news for a White House that is simultaneously trying to manage rising inflation. The country's labor market is bouncing back, adding another 431,000 jobs in March, and bringing the unemployment rate to a new pandemic era low of 3.6 percent. That's according to the latest jobs report from the Labor Department.

Now, even though the job gains were lower than what many economists had expected, they still made for a strong first quarter for the U.S. labor market, with an average monthly gain of more than half-a-million jobs.

Joining us now is deputy director of the White House National Economic Council, Bharat Ramamurti.

Welcome to the "NewsHour."

And we should say, this jobs report is one that any White House would welcome. March was the 15th straight month of major job gains. The economy is now just 1.6 million jobs short of where it was in February 2020, before the pandemic hit.

When this — when you look at this report, what do you see as the bright spots and where do you see areas of improvement?