Strong jobs report staves off fears of a recession amid rising prices

Catherine Rampell:

Well, we don't have the inflation data, the Consumer Price Index data yet for the month of June.

The real worry is that, once again, we will — when those numbers come in, we will see that, in real terms, that is, inflation-adjusted terms, workers' wages went down. That is, workers are seeing more dollars in their paychecks, but those dollars aren't stretching as far. And, as a result, their standards of living are in fact deteriorating.

So, on the one hand, it is nice to see, I'm sure, that wages are rising, at least in nominal terms. If that pace of wage growth does not keep up with inflation, then it doesn't mean all that much to the typical American.

Now, the fact that wage growth is slowing, at least in nominal terms, may not be the worst thing in the world, if you're worried that the economy is overheating. There's this fear that members of the Federal Reserve, for example, and other economists have that you could end up in this bad state of the world known as a wage-price spiral, where, basically, workers are demanding higher wages to keep up with the cost of living, and so companies raise prices to be able to pay their workers more, and it feeds on itself.

You don't want to end up in that state of the world. So, if you do see wage growth cooling a little bit, then maybe that should allay some of those concerns about an overheating job market or an overheating economy.