Student Reporting Labs on the experiences of LGBTQ youth

For the last several weeks, PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs’ “No Labels Attached” series has explored how stereotypes are impacting young people through race and culture and in sports. The latest installation looks at misconceptions about LGBTQ youth.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Hari Sreenivasan:
For the last several weeks,we've been bringing you a series of reports from PBS Student Reporting Labs. Today, they are exploring misconceptions of LGBTQ youth. It's part of their "No Labels Attached" series.
-
Courtney:
The time I felt misunderstood is when I told my dad I was gay. That's when I felt misunderstood. Because he didn't take it how I wanted him to take it.
-
Adrian:
I was scared to come out, and I just hid myself, and I fell into like a huge depression and couldn't trust anyone.
-
Brianna:
I had told someone that I was bisexual. And because of that, they thought that I liked everyone around me. I liked every boy and every girl and they made fun of me for that.
-
Lucas:
I identify male. And my pronouns are He/Him. People uh expect trans people to dress or express themselves in very certain ways. Very specific ways that are quite binding
-
Jal:
The biggest stereotype that you get surrounding being gender fluid, or having pronouns that are not necessarily set in stone, is the stereotype of the special snowflake or the person that's just doing it to get attention or faking it specifically.
-
Amaya:
I used to get made fun of for being a lesbian–or people would assume I was lesbian because I had more male friends and I acted more masculine. I'm bi, so the way I dress is typically judged, like a lot of people say I dress more masculine I dress more like a boy I look like a boy.
-
Lucas:
In my day to day life, it can be people being weirded out by me, or being confused by me, or misgendering me, and it's not something that we should be dealing with or that anyone should be dealing with because we should just live our lives like anyone else.
-
Brianna:
It hurt because I was being bullied for it. But it was also I tried to understand her because she didn't really understand me.
-
Adriana:
All my friends were compassionate. They didn't treat me differently like my old friend. And it was just finding the right group of friends to support you.
-
Courtney:
Being me is being myself and that's whatever comes with me.
-
Jal:
You are valid, because you are! Um, no matter who you are, no matter what you are, no matter what you identify as, no matter what you feel, you are valid, your feelings are valid, and that's the most important thing.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.