Study finds human-caused climate change a definitive factor in brutal heat waves

In coming days, more than 100 million people in the U.S. will be living under a heat advisory, as a brutal heat wave moves into the Midwest and Northeast. A new analysis finds the heat that's been baking the U.S., Mexico, and Europe over the past month would be — quote — "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change.

It comes from an international group of researchers known as the World Weather Attribution.

To help us understand more about this real-time assessment, we're joined by Bernadette Woods Placky. She's the chief meteorologist and director at Climate Central, an independent group of scientists and communicators.

Bernadette Woods Placky, so good to have you on the "NewsHour."

This new report is part of a field of what is known as attribution science. Can you tell us a little bit about what this study showed about the connection between climate change and these heat events?