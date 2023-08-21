Study shows costly weight loss drug may also cut risks of heart attacks

Dr. Michael Blaha:

These drugs are really well-known, actually, because we have been using them in the diabetes space for over a decade.

So now we have approval to use these — some of the same medications at higher doses for weight loss, or at least one in particular. So we have learned a lot in the clinical arena about how to use these drugs. And, absolutely, there are side effects. In fact, the side effects are closely associated with their mechanism of action.

And I could briefly say that the way these medications work is they slow the emptying of food from the stomach. They signal hormonal changes that put us in that fed state, so we feel satiated and not hungry anymore. And they also work directly on the brain to reduce hunger.

So, some of the side effects are those very things, if they are beyond what a patient can tolerate. So you can get full bloating feeling in the stomach after a big meal. You can get nausea, sometimes vomiting, or diarrhea. They are largely controllable with diet changes.

So it's very important, if a patient were to consider a medication like this, that this isn't in lieu of diet and exercise. It's with diet changes.