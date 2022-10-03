Supreme Court begins new term as public’s trust hits historic low

The Supreme Court kicks off its first day of the term with fresh arguments and a new face. This as the public's trust in the institution hits a historic low. Marcia Coyle of the National Law Journal and Josh Gerstein of Politico joined Judy Woodruff to discuss what's to come in the term.

