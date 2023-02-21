Supreme Court case could roll back legal immunity for social media companies

John Yang:

Amna, this case is about a law that protects Web sites from lawsuits over material posted by users. The family of a student killed in a 2015 ISIS attack in Paris says that immunity should not apply to the recommendations YouTube's algorithms make based on a user's viewing history.

The family says that, by recommending ISIS-related content, YouTube acted as a recruiting platform for the group. The law, which is often referred to as Section 230, was written in 1996. That's before Google, before Twitter and before the concerns about the spread of disinformation and hate speech.

Marcia Coyle is the "NewsHour"'s Supreme Court analyst. She was in the courtroom for today's two-and-a-half-hours of arguments. And Sheera Frenkel is a tech reporter for The New York Times.

Marcia, I want to start with you.

When the lawyer for the family was making his case, I think confusion seemed to be the word of the day from the — from the justices. I looked at the transcript. It was used five times by both liberal and conservative justices. They were very — there was a lot of skepticism about his arguments.

This is Justice Elena Kagan questioning the attorney.