Tuesday on the NewsHour, we speak with Norfolk Southern's CEO who's defending the company's response to the Ohio derailment. On a trip to Poland, President Biden rallies support for Ukraine while Putin rants against the West as Russia's invasion nears the one-year mark. Plus, a new strain of avian flu that shows strong transmissibility among mammals raises concerns about a potential pandemic.
