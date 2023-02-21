February 21, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, we speak with Norfolk Southern's CEO who's defending the company's response to the Ohio derailment. On a trip to Poland, President Biden rallies support for Ukraine while Putin rants against the West as Russia's invasion nears the one-year mark. Plus, a new strain of avian flu that shows strong transmissibility among mammals raises concerns about a potential pandemic.

