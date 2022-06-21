Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Supreme Court decision allows use of public funds for religious education

Audio

The Supreme Court handed another victory Tuesday to advocates asserting religious rights over government restrictions. The case involved an unusual program in a small town in Maine and the use of public funds to help pay for tuition at a religious school. Marcia Coyle, chief Washington correspondent for The National Law Journal, joins John Yang to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: