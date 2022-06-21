Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, state officials testified before the Jan. 6 committee on how former President Trump pressured them to overturn 2020 election results. Then, the Texas Department of Public Safety castigates local law enforcement for its slow response to the Uvalde school shooting. Plus, women describe life before Roe v. Wade and what it would mean if the landmark decision is overturned.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: